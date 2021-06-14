Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,854 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

NYSE D opened at $77.32 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

