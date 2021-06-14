Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 164,367 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

