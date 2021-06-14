Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.10 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $138.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.74. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

