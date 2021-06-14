Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

