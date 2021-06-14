Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Rapid7 worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,372 shares of company stock worth $7,638,478. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

