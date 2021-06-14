Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,792 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $218.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,402,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,837,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,121,555 shares of company stock valued at $279,925,266. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

