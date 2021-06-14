Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $42,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,261,000 after buying an additional 328,772 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

