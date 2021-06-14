Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,381 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

