Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.