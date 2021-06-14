PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of PAR Technology worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PAR Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

