PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of PAR Technology worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.