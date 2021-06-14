Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 53,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,969. Parks! America has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.
Parks! America Company Profile
