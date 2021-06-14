Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 53,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,969. Parks! America has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

