Particl Market Capitalization Tops $15.65 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $14,980.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.55 or 0.00480074 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,823,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,107 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

