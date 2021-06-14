Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $340.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

