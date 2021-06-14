PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDC Energy traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 1730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

