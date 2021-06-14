Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 5.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 32,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,008,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $847.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.