PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Cap of $681,546.25

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. PegNet has a market cap of $681,546.25 and approximately $2,611.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

