PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.96 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $466.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.