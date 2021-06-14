Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Director Padrick D. Dennis Purchases 1,000 Shares

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Director Padrick D. Dennis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $16,350.00.

OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $16.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11. Peoples Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

