PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.39. 67,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

