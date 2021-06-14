Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 91.5% in May

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

PESI opened at $7.01 on Monday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.