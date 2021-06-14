Piper Sandler Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $122.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

