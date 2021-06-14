Piper Sandler Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $114.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.92.

NYSE PM opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.17. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

