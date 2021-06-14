Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $344.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

