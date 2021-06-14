Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,266,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $279,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 89,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.