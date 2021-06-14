Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 6,796 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

