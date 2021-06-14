Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

