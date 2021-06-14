Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,733,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400,228 shares during the period. Platinum Group Metals makes up approximately 1.8% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Platinum Group Metals worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLG stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

