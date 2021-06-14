Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 13th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.59. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

