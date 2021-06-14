PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 million and the lowest is $1.75 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $10.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

