Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Up 325.0% in May

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

PBKOF opened at $48.07 on Monday. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

