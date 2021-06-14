Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Achieves $53.82 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $53.82 million and $199,709.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002793 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084762 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

