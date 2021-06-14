Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

PWCDF opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

