PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,943,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $56,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,290,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,691,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in PPL by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 381,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 285,237 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PPL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. 79,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

