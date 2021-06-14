Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 78,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $274.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

