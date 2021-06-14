Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNDM. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 170.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 640,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM opened at $7.76 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.