Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Oceaneering International worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $150,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

