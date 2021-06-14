Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 76,265 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

