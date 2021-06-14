Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOG. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

