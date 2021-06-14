Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Boston Private Financial worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

BPFH opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPFH. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

