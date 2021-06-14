Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE BHE opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

