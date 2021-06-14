Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Inter Parfums worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

