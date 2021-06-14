Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Up to $83.99

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.99, but opened at $87.00. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. William Blair began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.