Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.16. 1,955,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14. Prologis has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.