ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

SH opened at $15.60 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

