Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298,474 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $317,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.05. 45,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

