Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 664,112 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664,112 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $180,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.85. 349,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

