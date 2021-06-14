Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $232,050.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00057700 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 113.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

