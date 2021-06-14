Pura Vida Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.84% of Forte Biosciences worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 1,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

