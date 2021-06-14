Pura Vida Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Envista worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Envista by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,886 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,875. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. 22,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,305. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

